City of Sugar Land Championship Celebration Today at Constellation Field

October 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The 2024 Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the City of Sugar Land will have their Championship Celebration today at Constellation Field at 1:00 pm.

In recognition of the Space Cowboys winning the Pacific Coast League Championship and Triple-A National Championship, Mayor Joe Zimmerman will present a proclamation at Constellation Field. Missouri City native and Space Cowboys righty Nick Hernandez will be a part of the ceremony, and the Space Cowboys mascot Orion will be available for photos at 1:00 pm. This is a free event that is open to the public with free parking at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land's Galaxy Gift Shop at Constellation Field will be open until 6:00 pm on Thursday, with both Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championship merchandise available for purchase. Additionally, both the 2024 Pacific Coast League Trophy and the 2024 Triple-A National Championship Trophy will be displayed on the concourse and available for fans to take photos with the trophies until 6 pm.

Sugar Land clinched their first Pacific Coast League Title on September 25, completing a two-game sweep of the Reno Aces in the best-of-three Pacific Coast League Championship Series. The Space Cowboys then defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers of the International League 13-6 in the Triple-A National Championship Game on September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark to claim their first Triple-A title.

