The First Month of Rose FC Training Camp : Building a Stronger Team

March 13, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montréal - The Montréal Roses have successfully completed the first month of their inaugural training camp- a period marked by enthusiasm, growing team cohesion, and determination in the face of challenges. From international players arriving in a snowstorm to the emotional unveiling of the team's state-of-the-art training center, this first phase has laid a strong foundation for a promising debut season. Now, with just over a month before their historic first match, the Roses are excited to open their training facility to the media.

A DEEP DIVE INTO THE ROSES' WORLD

On February 6, the players officially settled into their headquarters at Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne in Laval, where they were warmly welcomed by the technical staff, administrative team, and co-founders Isabèle Chevalier and Jean-François Crevier. The following day, they underwent rigorous medical and physical testing at Performance and Movement A2 Lab to assess their fitness before launching into an intensive training phase.

TEAMWORK AND NATURAL CHEMISTRY

Two major snowstorms disrupted the first few weeks of camp, forcing schedule adjustments. Despite these challenges, the players strengthened their bonds through tactical sessions, physical training, and well-earned recovery time. They also embraced Québec's winter, enjoying a team-building day at Centre de la nature in Laval and a wellness retreat at Bota Bota spa-sur-l'eau in Montreal.

"What stood out to me this month was the players' excitement upon discovering their new training center. Their chemistry has grown daily, both on and off the field. We've seen natural leaders emerge and a team determined to prove itself- together."- Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director

"What I appreciate about this preseason is watching the team come together, both on and off the field. Each player is learning to understand her teammates' strengths and style of play, which enhances cohesion and fluidity. These subtle adjustments make all the difference, and the progress is already visible."- Maryse Bard-Martel, First Assistant Coach & Goalkeepers Coach

"I've emphasized staying in the moment and progressing step by step without looking too far ahead. We haven't even discussed the season schedule yet... though, of course, the players have!"- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach

GROWTH ON EVERY LEVEL

The team's linguistic diversity presented another challenge, with some players speaking only French or only English. However, the players naturally overcame this obstacle through solidarity and mutual support.

"One of the biggest challenges was bilingual communication on the field. We never asked the players to translate, yet they took the initiative themselves, showing maturity and remarkable teamwork."

- Robert Rositoiu

Throughout the first month, club investors visited the training camp to encourage the players and share their vision for the project, further strengthening the team's sense of belonging and purpose.

LOOKING AHEAD: THE NEXT PHASE

As training camp reaches its midpoint, the players will take a short break before entering an intense second phase leading up to their historic season opener on April 19, 2025, against AFC Toronto. The focus will shift to refining strategies, strengthening chemistry, and fine-tuning physical preparation to ensure the Roses are ready to take the field with pride.

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from March 13, 2025

The First Month of Rose FC Training Camp : Building a Stronger Team - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.