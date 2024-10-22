The CPL Playoffs Begin at York Lions Stadium on Wednesday Night!

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Tomorrow

York United FC host Pacific FC to begin the 2024 Canadian Premier League playoffs in the 4th vs 5th game

Get your tickets here or watch live on OneSoccer: https://bit.ly/4hfjrAC

#CanPL

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 22, 2024

Pacific FC Holds First Ever Open Trials - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.