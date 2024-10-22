Pacific FC Holds First Ever Open Trials

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific Football Club today announced the Who Got Next? Trials, a two-day open trial at City Centre Park in Langford, B.C. that will offer aspiring soccer players to prove they have what it takes to join the ranks of a professional club.

The event will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 13 to Friday, Nov. 15 and culminate in an exclusive showcase match for select invitees on the third day.

"Our club has had success cultivating local young talent through our development programs into professional signings in the Canadian Premier League," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "Our country has an incredible number of undiscovered footballers, and we look forward to welcoming them to our open trials and considering them for Pacific FC's pre-season camp."

Pacific FC has a proven track record of providing critical development opportunities for young players with the potential to reach the professional game. Current Pacific players like Sean Young, and Sami Keshavarz spent time in the club's development system before establishing themselves as contributors in the Canadian Premier League.

The trials are designed to identify players aged 16 and older who are ready to take their game to the next level. Participants will be evaluated through rigorous training sessions and match play overseen by Pacific's coaching staff, including Head Coach Merriman, Assistant Coach Armando Sá and other members of the technical staff. Between them, the Tridents' coaching staff has played an integral role in the development of several standout young players who have established themselves as top talent in both the Canadian Premier League and other professional leagues such as Major League Soccer.

For more information about the 'Who Got Next?" Trials visit: https://pacificfc.canpl.ca/whos-got-next-open-trials/ Stay tuned to pacificfc.ca and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 22, 2024

Pacific FC Holds First Ever Open Trials - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.