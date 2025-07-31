The Brown-To-Hardy Connection Stays HOT: CFL

July 31, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Dru Brown finds Justin Hardy again to extend the REDBLACKS lead.







