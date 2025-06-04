The Best Moments from Valour FC's First-Ever School Day Game

June 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC YouTube Video







The first Valour FC School Day Game was one to remember

Here are the best moments from today's match in front of a club-record crowd

#CanPL I OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.