The Beach Boys Announce Capital Credit Union Park Stop on Their Endless Summer Gold Tour

February 6, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - The Beach Boys today announced they'll bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to venues across the country with their "Endless Summer Gold" 2024 tour. Kicking off February 21st at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI the expansive tour will visit celebrated venues and festivals including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LA; Stagecoach in Indio, CA; Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA; the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TV on September 23, 2024. Tickets for most dates of the Endless Summer Gold Tour go on sale Friday, February 9th. Please visit mikelove.com or thebeachboys.com for more information including details on VIP after-party events, which will take place at select venues.

The Beach Boys' Endless Summer Gold Tour will kick off just ahead of the debut of their official book The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, slated for release on April 2, 2024 via Genesis Publications. Published in a limited edition of only 500 copies worldwide, the book captures the group's astounding rise from Hawthorne garage band to internationally renowned act, covering the release of their first single, 'Surfin'', up to their 1980 Independence Day concert at the National Mall in Washington D.C., for an audience of over half a million people. Told through the music of Brian Wilson with chief lyricis, Mike Love, along with Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, David Marks and Bruce Johnston, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys is accompanied by rare and iconic photographs and historical ephemera resulting in an extraordinary autobiography from America's biggest band.

The forthcoming tour and book comes on the heels of a series of significant milestones for the band including the CBS tribute special "A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys," which further cemented their legacy in the music industry. The special, which aired last spring, featured performances from artists such as Beck, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, Norah Jones, John Legend, and Mumford & Sons, among others. The special underscored the enduring appeal and influence of The Beach Boys' music, from their early surf rock anthems to their complex harmonies and sophisticated arrangements. To watch the tribute, click HERE.

In 2022, The Beach Boys released Sail On Sailor - 1972 - an expansive box set that celebrates and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era which bore the albums Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and Holland. The comprehensive collection, which was named one of the best box sets of 2022 by Rolling Stone and the New York Times, boasts newly remastered versions of the studio albums, a reproduction of the Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale)EP, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie on Thanksgiving, 1972, plus a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions.

The Beach Boys are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.

