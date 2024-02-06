Speedy Outfielder Returns to the Minot Hot Tots

MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are thrilled to announce the return of dynamic outfielder Jonah Shields for the 2024 season. Shields joined the Hot Tots last summer as a graduate of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. This season, he will be coming off his Freshman year with Cal State Bakersfield's Division I program.

"It's always nice to have a guy with league experience to help teammates along the way about adjusting to playing every day," Hot Tots head coach Mitch Gallagher said. "His maturity as a high school player was very impressive, and I'm excited for what he'll look like after a full college Season."

Shields, the sixth-ranked shortstop recruit in Nevada by Perfect Game, played in the outfield for the Hot Tots last summer. Despite limited appearances in 13 games, he showcased his electrifying speed, hitting a triple and stealing two bases.

"Part of Jonah's game is being able to steal bases and bunt to get on," Gallagher said. "Speed never slumps, and his speed will cause a little chaos on the bases."

As a senior at Liberty High School, Shields led the 5A South - Mountain Baseball conference with a .490 batting average. His high school career includes two First Team All-Conference honors and being honored as a member of the Nevada All-State Academic Team. He has made efforts to become an even more complete player.

"I have been working hard in the weight room," Shields said. "Adding some size, along with speed and agility, will help all aspects of my game."

Having the opportunity to put his matured skills on display is just one of the reasons he is excited for the 2024 season. Playing in Minot gives him the chance to perform in front of his father, Ian, who is the head coach of the Minot State football team. Beyond his family ties, Jonah recognizes the support fans have in the team.

"Minot is super welcoming, and the fans always bring energy to the games," Shields said. "What stood out was the community and how invested they are in the team."

