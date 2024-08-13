The AquaSox Are Back in Town

August 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The AquaSox are back at Funko Field August 13 to August 19 with our second to last homestand of the year and we want YOU to join us for an awesome lineup of promotions and to cheer on your 2024 AquaSox! Also it will be home debut for Colt Emerson, the Mariners #3 ranked prospect who was just added to our lineup.

Opponent Dog: Our scrumptious Taquito Dog returns this week! Only available when Tri-City comes to town, this delicacy features a hot dog, taquito, pico de gallo, and sour cream sauce. Hit a home run at Frank's on 3rd and try one today!

Military Pride Offer: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats. Valid for all home games; up to four discounted tickets per game. Tickets must be purchased at the Front Office or Box Office.

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2nd! The AquaSox will be taking on the Spokane Indians at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature Funko Field favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad. chips. apple pie & ice cream, soda and water

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 13, 2024

The AquaSox Are Back in Town - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.