The Amazing Tyler Will be Back in 2023

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce that The Amazing Tyler will once again be appearing at Funko Field this season! Tyler Scheuer, owner and star of Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, will perform at the Everett AquaSox home games on Saturday, July 15 at 7:05 and Sunday, July 16 at 4:05 against the Hillsboro Hops.

Over the years Scheuer has brought his unique, high-energy performance to ballparks, stadiums, and arenas all over the country. He has been featured on "America's Got Talent," "Ripley's Believe it or Not," "The Go Big Show," ESPN, and many more.

Scheuer is known for his unique talent of balancing any and everything on his face!

Sunglasses? Yes!

Ice cream cones? Yes!

Bikes? Yes!

Ladders? Yes!

Wheelbarrows? Yes!

You name it, Scheuer can balance it on his face! And he does it all while dancing and entertaining the crowd! Now is a great time to book your group to see this amazing performer in person!

The AquaSox front office will be closed on Monday, January 16th in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The office will reopen on Tuesday, January 17th.

