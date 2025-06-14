'THAT's THE MVP OVER THERE' #DCDefenders #UFL #UFLonFOX

June 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







#UFL #DCDefenders

Tickets: https://www.theufl.com/tickets Merch: https://shop.theufl.com/

Stay connected : Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ufl Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ufl/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ufl X: https://x.com/TheUFL Threads: https://www.threads.net/@ufl

'THAT'S THE MVP OVER THERE' #DCDefenders #UFL #UFLonFOX https://www.youtube.com/@theUFL







United Football League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.