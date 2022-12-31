Thank You for 2022

Our story began in August of 2021 as we were awarded a Pioneer Baseball League franchise. In September of 2021, we purchased acreage off Highway 93 and put shovels in the ground for our home field.

On January 19th, 2022 at 10a.m. we announced our team name. A tribute to the west, to our uniquely beautiful valley, and to the legendary men who helped create the Park Service; Teddy Roosevelt's Range Riders.

On June 14th, 2022 The Glacier Range Riders played their first home game, and the dream of professional baseball in Flathead Valley became reality.

We have so many people to thank; the staff of Flathead Field, our host families, our season ticket members and suiteholders, our players and coaches, and our fellow local businesses who supported us as corporate partners.

From design and engineering, to excavating the site, pouring concrete, putting sheetrock to studs, and every other element of construction, Flathead Field was created by the people of this Valley. Hundreds of men and women were part of the project, and crews are still working to complete the clubhouses prior to the start of Spring Training.

Bringing baseball to Flathead Valley was a dream, but the reality was over 85,000 of you came through our gates this past summer. Our Flathead Faithful, we thank you. Thank you for coming out rain or shine. Thank you for rocking the goat or sporting the bear on your head or your heart. Our story is just beginning, but it never would have started without you.

For the final time in 2022, please enjoy the Story of the Range Riders. We look forward to writing the next chapters in 2023, with you.

