Texoma FC Signs Former South Africa International Phil Dlamini

March 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Phil Dlamini for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Dlamini, 25, was born in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, representing his home nation at the U-20 level in 2018, winning the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup. In his home country of South Africa, Dlamini played for Lamontville Golden Arrows reserve team and South African Premiership team, AmaZulu.

Regarding his transfer, Head Coach Adrian Forbes said, "We are excited to have a player of Phil's caliber join us here. He has great experience in the league and abroad and we can't wait to see how he fits in with the squad."

Following a 2 year playing stint in the South African first and second division, Dlamini moved Stateside to play for Division II school Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan, where his 15 game season and 4 assists earned him first-team All-Midwest Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. In 2023, he moved to USL League One team Lexington SC where he appeared close to 30 times for the club in league and US Open Cup play, scoring once and adding 4 assists.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

