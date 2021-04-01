Texas Rangers Announce Initial Alternate Training Site Roster

ROUND ROCK, Texas - In conjunction with Major League Baseball's Opening Day, the Texas Rangers announced the team's initial Alternate Training Site roster on Thursday morning. A total of 25 players are set to report to Dell Diamond as the Round Rock Express play host to the Rangers' Alternate Training Site during the month of April.

The 14-man pitching staff features seven former Major League hurlers, including RHP Drew Anderson (Phillies, White Sox), RHP Jharel Cotton (Athletics), RHP Sam Gaviglio (Blue Jays, Mariners, Royals), RHP Jimmy Herget (Rangers, Reds), RHP Luis Ortiz (Orioles), former Round Rock Express RHP Spencer Patton (Rangers, White Sox) and RHP Nick Vincent (Giants, Mariners, Marlins, Padres, Phillies).

A pair of Texans also made the staff, including Lubbock native RHP Blake Bass and Houstonite RHP Jake Lemoine. RHP Jason Bahr is reporting to Texas' Alternate Training Site for the second consecutive year, where he will be joined by a pair of Rangers top draft picks in 2012 first-rounder RHP Colin Wiles and 2015 third-rounder RHP Michael Matuella. Rounding out the pitching rotation is RHP Joe Barlow and RHP Cole Uvila.

The catching duties will be handled by former Mariners and Tigers backstop C John Hicks, as well as C Isaias Quiroz and Rangers' 2017 third-round draft pick C Matt Whatley, who just wrapped up his first career stint at Major League Spring Training.

The team's infield will feature a distinct international flair as Venezuelans INF Frainyer Chavez and INF Yonny Hernandez play up the middle. Former Express and Cuban national INF Andy IbÃ¡ñez is back at the Rangers' Alternate Training Site for the second consecutive year. Rounding out the squad's infielders are Canadian INF Charles Leblanc and Rangers #30 overall prospect according to MLB.com, INF Curtis Terry.

The group's outfield includes former Express, Indians and Rangers OF Delino DeShields and former Pirates OF Jason Martin, as well as OF Carl Chester.

The full Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site roster can be downloaded via RRExpress.com and is listed below:

Pitchers (14)

Anderson, Drew Lemoine, Jake

Bahr, Jason Matuella, Michael

Barlow, Joe Ortiz, Luis

Bass, Blake Patton, Spencer

Cotton, Jharel Uvila, Cole

Gaviglio, Sam Vincent, Nick

Herget, Jimmy Wiles, Colin

Catchers (3)

Hicks, John

Quiroz, Isaias

Whatley, Matt

Infielders (5)

Chavez, Frainyer

Hernandez, Yonny

IbÃ¡ñez, Andy

Leblanc, Charles

Terry, Curtis

Outfielders (3)

Chester, Carl

DeShields, Delino

Martin, Jason

In accordance with Major League Baseball roster regulations for the 2021 season, the Rangers will also carry a five-man Taxi Squad that is permitted to travel with the club for road games but must report to the Alternate Training Site while the team is at home. The Taxi Squad does not count toward the 28-man maximum roster size at the Alternate Training Site. The Rangers open the 2021 season on Thursday afternoon on the road in Kansas City before returning home to Globe Life Field on Monday, April 5.

The pitching portion of Texas' initial Taxi Squad consists of 14-year Korean Baseball Organization veteran LHP Hyeon-jong Yang and former Indians and Rays RHP Hunter Wood. Eight-year MLB veteran and 2015 World Series Champion C Drew Butera (Angels, Dodgers, Rockies, Royals, Twins) will serve as the club's Taxi Squad catcher. Finally, the #12 overall prospect in the Rangers organization according to MLB.com, INF Anderson Tejeda, as well as former Cardinals and Rangers OF Adolis GarcÃ­a round out the group.

The Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site group will be coached by Manager Kenny Holmberg, Pitching Coaches Bill Simas and Jose Jaimes, Hitting Coach Chase Lambin, Bench Coach Geno Petralli, Athletic Trainer Carlos Olivas and Strength and Conditioning Coach Wade Lamont. Holmberg, Simas, Lambin, Olivas and Lamont are also members of the Round Rock Express coaching staff. The Express open Triple-A West League play on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Dell Diamond.

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball (MLB) club for players not on the active roster to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. The Rangers' Alternate Training Site in Round Rock is expected to begin workouts the week of Sunday, April 4. The team is scheduled to play at least 12 exhibition games during the month of April. The full Alternate Training Site exhibition schedule can be found at RRExpress.com.

Only Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will have access to the initial Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games. Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will receive an email from the Express ticket office with more information about how to claim their seats. Those wishing to attend Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games at Dell Diamond can become new Express Season Members by placing a deposit via RRExpress.com.

Please note, media protocol information and a credential application for the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site will be sent later this week.

Dell Diamond will also continue to serve as Williamson County's largest COVID-19 vaccination hub while concurrently hosting the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site. Approximately 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered per day in Dell Diamond's east parking lot. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations at Dell Diamond, please visit RRExpress.com.

