Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Exhibition Schedule Revealed

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Play ball! The Round Rock Express are set to host six exhibition games during the month of April as part of the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site operations at Dell Diamond. Alternate Training Site squads from both the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will travel to Round Rock to face off against Rangers prospects at Dell Diamond.

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball (MLB) club for up to 28 players not on the active roster to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

The exhibition schedule begins at 6:05 p.m. on April 7 as the Houston Astros prospects visit Dell Diamond for a two-game set. The April 8 series finale is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Astros return to Dell Diamond for another two-game matchup from April 19-20. The April 19 contest begins at 6:05 p.m. before a 4:05 p.m. meeting on April 20.

Finally, the Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site squad will travel to Dell Diamond from their home at the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale for a quick two-game series from April 26-28. Both contests against Kansas City are set for 6:05 p.m.

Only Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will have access to the initial Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games. Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will receive an email from the Express ticket office with more information about how to claim their seats. Those wishing to attend Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games at Dell Diamond can become new Express Season Members by placing a deposit via RRExpress.com.

The Round Rock Express and Texas Rangers are working with Major League Baseball on a plan that would increase Dell Diamond's seating capacity prior to the start of the Triple-A West season on May 6, potentially allowing for the general public to attend Alternate Training Site exhibition games in late April.

"We are so excited to bring affiliated baseball back to Dell Diamond through the Rangers Alternate Training Site," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We have a plan in place that initially allows for Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders to enjoy these Spring Training-like exhibition games but we are striving to increase our capacity leading up to Express Opening Day. With Globe Life Field in Arlington opening at 100% capacity this season, we are working with the Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball to develop a similar plan."

Alternate Training Site exhibition games will closely mirror Spring Training, with additional roster spots and rule modifications in place. The number of innings played will be flexible and games that remain tied at the conclusion of regulation could be declared a tie. Defensive managers also have the option to end an inning prior to or after three outs. Finally, pitchers who are removed during a game may re-enter at a later point during the same game.

The Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site roster will also play six exhibition games on the road during the month of April. The team travels to the Houston Astros Alternate Training Site at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi for a two-game series from April 12-13. The squad then travels north to Globe Life Field in Arlington for a two-game clash with the Royals from April 23-24. Finally, the Rangers Alternate Training Site team will face the Astros Alternate Training Site squad for one final tune-up from May 2-3.

The full Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition schedule is below:

Date Time Opponent Location

April 7 6:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 8 4:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 12 6:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi

April 13 4:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi

April 19 6:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 20 4:05 p.m. Houston Astros Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 23 3:30 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Globe Life Field, Arlington

April 24 1:00 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Globe Life Field, Arlington

April 26 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

April 27 6:05 p.m. Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site Dell Diamond, Round Rock

May 2 TBA Houston Astros Alternate Training Site TBA

May 3 TBA Houston Astros Alternate Training Site TBA

The group of players attending the Alternate Training Site is expected to be determined and announced on Thursday, April 1. Those players will report to Round Rock in early April with workouts at Dell Diamond expected to begin the week of Sunday, April 4. The Round Rock Express open the 2021 Triple-A West League season on Thursday, May 6 at home against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Please note, media protocol information and a credential application for the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site will be sent later this week.

Dell Diamond will also continue to serve as Williamson County's largest COVID-19 vaccination hub while concurrently hosting the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site. Approximately 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered per day in Dell Diamond's east parking lot. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations at Dell Diamond, please visit RRExpress.com.

