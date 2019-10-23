Texas League All-Star Game Headlines Sod Poodles 2020 Season Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas - The Texas League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced today that HODGETOWN and the Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles have been chosen to host the 2020 Texas League All-Star Game. The 84th annual Texas League All-Star Game is collectively presented by the Sod Poodles team of Founding Partners and highlights the team's 2020 schedule, which was also released today. The 2020 mid-summer classic will take place in downtown Amarillo on June 23. All ticket and event information for the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

The All-Star Game is the marquee event for the Texas League each season and showcases some of the best players in all of professional baseball while bringing team executives from around the league. Notable current Major League players who have played in past Texas League All-Star Games include Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies), and Alex Bregman (Houston Astros).

"We couldn't be more proud to announce to our community and to the best fans in baseball that the annual marquee event in the Texas League is coming to Amarillo in 2020," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "Last season was the storybook year we all dreamt about, and now, as part of our efforts to make the sequel year even better, we'll be hosting the Texas League's All-Star Game in our city! This event is made possible by our amazing team of Founding Partners. We are all very proud of our community and we look forward to showcasing our beautiful city to league executives and some of the best talent in professional baseball!"

With the announcement, the Sod Poodles have also unveiled the official logo for the All-Star Game. The logo incorporates the Sod Poodles signature script while prominently featuring Texas Panhandle icon, Tex Randall.

A limited early release of 2020 All-Star Game merchandise is on-sale now both in-store at the Sod Poodles team shop (715 S. Buchanan St.) and online at SodPoodles.com under "Shop".

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the second season of Sod Poodles baseball begins at HODGETOWN and features multiple home holiday dates in downtown Amarillo including Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Memorial Day Weekend, Father's Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day Weekend. The Texas League season kicks off for Amarillo on the road on Thursday, April 9 in Arkansas.

"The countdown has officially begun for the launch of our first-ever All-Star season," added Ensor. "Our staff has already initiated the rebuilding process for 2020 to prepare for round two of the greatest promotions, theme nights, special events and giveaways! This next season is going to be fantastic and will be the sequel you won't want to miss!"

The home season includes 70 home games of a 140-game regular-season schedule that will run through September 7.

The Texas League is made up of two divisions - North and South. South Division teams include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres), Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros), Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) and Frisco Roughriders (Texas Rangers). In the North, teams include the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle), Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals), and Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals).

Individual ticket sales, game times, theme nights, and promotions for the Sod Poodles 2020 regular season will be announced at a later date. For more information or questions, call 806-803-7762 or visit the team's official website at SodPoodles.com.

