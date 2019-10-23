Amarillo Sod Poodles to Host 2020 Texas League All-Star Game

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The Texas League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced today that the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the league's defending champion and reigning Organization of the Year, will host the 2020 Texas League All-Star Game. The 84th annual game will be played at HODGETOWN on June 23.

"The Texas League is excited to announce that the 2020 Texas League All-Star Game will be played in Amarillo," TL President Tim Purpura said. "The Sod Poodles are coming off a historic first season, and in every aspect of their organization, Amarillo has proven worthy to host such a special game. When you combine the community's support with the HODGETOWN atmosphere, we believe that Amarillo will be the perfect place to hold our marquee event next summer."

In 2019, HODGETOWN drew 40 total sellouts, including 23 consecutive, while averaging over 6,200 fans per game. Including the playoffs, Amarillo welcomed nearly 450,000 fans through the gates in a market size of 200,000 people. The Sodpoodles' regular season attendance figure finished 21st in all of Minor League Baseball and second among Double-A affiliates.

The Texas League All-Star Game, which pits the top players from the North Division against the South Division, annually showcases some of the best players in all of professional baseball while bringing together team executives from around the venerable Double-A league.

Among the current Major League players who have played in the Texas League All-Star Game are some of MLB's brightest stars, including two-time American League MVP Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) as well as perennial All-Stars and MVP candidates Nolan Arenado (Colorado Rockies) and Alex Bregman (Houston Astros). The 2019 edition featured Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year Gavin Lux of Tulsa (Los Angeles Dodgers).

The North Division roster will consist of players from the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners), Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers), Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) and Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals). The South Division is comprised of the Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres), Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros), Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) and Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers).

Ticket and event information for the All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

