Tennessee Smokies Release Promotional Schedule for the Remainder of the Season

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announced the promotional schedule for the months of July through September of the 2020 season. Many theme nights are making their debut during the second half of the season. Tickets will be available for a 48 hour flash sale for all July through September home games from now through Friday, February 28 at 11:59 PM.

The Tennessee Smokies are lucky enough to have a home game this season on July 4th. The Independence Day Celebration (July 4) featuring postgame fireworks presented by Pepsi & Coors Light starts off the month with a bang. The second, and final Dog Day (July 5) of the season takes place with first pitch at 5:30 PM. This will be the last chance to bring your furry friend out to the ballpark. For the remainder of the year, all first pitches for Sunday games are scheduled for 5:30 PM.

Throwback Night (July 7) turns back the clocks over 100 years inside Smokies Stadium. For this game only, fans will be able to purchase any seating bowl ticket for just $8. Food items will also be discounted including 50 cent hotdogs, $1 sodas, $1 beer, $2 crackerjacks, and $2 popcorn. The classic Manhattan cocktail will also be available for purchase at moonshine carts. Before the game, the Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball will play a 19th century style baseball game featuring old school uniforms, rules, and more. Once the game is complete, the Vintage Baseball Players will be available for a Q&A and meet and greet with fans. Merchandise flaunting classic looks and logos will be available for purchase inside the GoTeez Locker Room. The Rally Crew Promotions Team will have choreographed dance routines to themed music during the night to set the throwback scene.

Another new theme night taking place inside Smokies Stadium this season is Elvis Night (July 18) presented by THE DINER. Elvis impersonators will roam the concourse throughout the night for fan meet and greets. Fans can participate in an Elvis look-alike contest to compete for fabulous prizes. The Smokies players will wear a specialty Elvis themed jersey that will be auctioned off postgame benefiting Remote Area Medical. Following the auction, a concert will close out the night featuring multiple Elvis impersonators.

Sandlot Night (July 31) debuts inside Smokies Stadium this summer. Chauncey Leopardi, the actor behind the fan-favorite Squints Palledorous, will be in attendance. Leopardi will be on the concourse during the game for meet and greet opportunities with fans. Additional details regarding Sandlot Night will be released at a later time.

The Tennessee Smokies are introducing their first annual Decades Weekend. Rock out on Friday with 80's Night (August 7) with postgame live entertainment. Player worn 80's themed specialty jerseys will be auctioned off postgame presented by Nothing Too Fancy. On the following night, 90's Night (August 8) returns to Smokies Stadium. Making Faces will be set up on the concourse for free face paintings for fans to get into the 90's spirit even more. Player worn 90's themed specialty jerseys will be auctioned off postgame. After the auction, DJ Inov8 will be spinning the 90's tracks free to fans in a post game performance. Themed music and activities will be going on throughout the weekend.

Make-A-Wish fulfills life-changing wishes for minors with critical illnesses. The Tennessee Smokies Make-A-Wish Night (August 21) will bring a dream to life. A special appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will take place during the game. Tyler started his balancing journey at age 11 and has never dropped anything since and looks forward to his debut at Smokies Stadium.

The Tennessee favorite UT Night (August 22nd) will be returning this season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jauan Jennings Touchdown Bobblehead presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. The Murfreesboro native played in 50 UT football games over his four years totaling 2,153 receiving yard, 146 receptions, and 18 touch downs. Making Faces will be on the concourse for free UT themed face paintings to really get in the spirit. Game worn UT themed specialty jerseys will be auctioned off post game benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The Tennessee Smokies want to thank all the fans for their support during the 2020 season. On Fan Appreciation Night (September 6) the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Smokies Trucker Hat giveaway presented by Pepsi. Throughout the game, fans will also have the opportunity to win great Smokies prizes.

Four giveaways are scheduled for the second half of the season. In addition to the already mentioned giveaways, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will be able to take home a Smokies vintage-styled bobblehead (July 19) and a Kris Bryant replica jersey (July 31).

America's Friendliest Ballpark will have firework shows on every Friday and Saturday home games starting May 16th through August 22nd presented by Pepsi & Coors Light. The firework shows from July through August take place on July 4th, July 17th, July 18th, July 31st, August 7th, August 8th, August 21st, and August 22nd.

The full schedule for this season and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

