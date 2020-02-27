Biloxi Shuckers Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

February 27, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced their 2020 promotional schedule on Thursday, highlighted by 12 giveaway nights, daily deals and a pair of specialty jerseys. The 2020 home schedule includes a celebration of one of Biloxi's favorite sons, the return of Mardi Gras night and ten fireworks shows at MGM Park.

The biggest highlight of the schedule is 'Shuck Yeah Saturdays,' featuring premium giveaways, specialty jerseys and unique acts. The first Shuck Yeah Saturday comes Opening Weekend with 'Apollo 13 Night' on April 11. The Shuckers will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 13 mission by wearing special Apollo 13 flight-suit jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, with the proceeds benefitting the Infinity Science Center. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Fred Haise Bobblehead presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, honoring Biloxi native and Apollo 13 Lunar Module pilot Fred Haise, who will be at the ballpark on April 11.

Other Saturdays include:

Injury Prevention Night on April 25 with Shuckers Cap giveaway presented by Ace Data Storage

Embrace the Gulf Night on May 9 with Wine Tumbler giveaway presented by Beau Rivage

BBQ Night on May 16 with a Sportula giveaway presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

Military Appreciation Night on May 30 with a Dog Tag giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

80s Throwback Night on June 6 with a Fanny Pack giveaway presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission

'Need For Speed' Night on June 20 with special jersey auction

Summer Games Night on July 11 with Beach Tote Bag giveaway presented by Beau Rivage

World of Magic Night on July 25 with Backpack giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

Mardi Gras Night on August 8 with Mardi Gras Hawaiian Shirt giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage

First Responders Night on August 15 with Challenger Coin giveaway presented by Waste Pro

Shucktoberfest on September 5 with pregame Beer Mile

The promotional schedule will feature ten Fireworks Fridays, including an Independence Day Extravaganza on July 3. There will be seven T-Shirt Tuesdays with a different Shuckers-themed t-shirt given away to the first 250 fans on Tuesday nights. For a third consecutive season, Thursday nights will be 'Double Play Thursday,' with $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $3 draft beer specials presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Mondays will see the return of 'Barks and Brews Monday' presented by Raising Cane's and F.E.B. Distributing where fans can bring their dog to the ballpark when they purchase a $7 berm ticket. Additionally, fans can purchase a $10 Monday mug at the Buena Vista Beer Garden and bring it back for $3 refills on all draft beers throughout the night.

New for 2020 is Military Wednesday with discounted tickets available for active and retired military personnel presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Wednesdays will also feature an All-You-Can-Eat ticket in the Community Bank Terrace for $20. Finally, Sundays will be 'Family Fun Days,' with pregame catch on the field and player autographs. Ticket packages are also available on Sunday starting at four tickets which include four Reserved Level tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four chips for $60.

The entire Shuckers promotional schedule is available online by going to biloxishuckers.com and selecting 'Individual Tickets' or. Single game tickets will go on sale for the 2020 season in early March.

Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. Prior to the start of the Southern League season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic on March 10 and 11 between Mississippi State and Texas Tech. Individual tickets for both games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.