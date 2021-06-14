Tennessee Smokies Release July's Promotional Schedule

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced July's promotional schedule. As the Smokies host three home stands in July, fans can look forward to five theme nights, three premium giveaways, and five firework shows. All giveaways, unless otherwise stated, will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Individual tickets for July and August 1 can be purchased starting tomorrow, June 15 at 10:00am.

Kicking off the Independence Weekend, Friday night brings the first ever Cicada Farewell Tour Night (July 2) to Smokies Stadium. The game will honor the creatures that only come out every 17 years and fans will be able to enjoy some tasty cicada treats. On Guinness World Record Night (July 3), presented by Cheerwine, everyone entering the ballpark will help break the world record for the most pull tab cans opened at one time. A Cheerwine soda can will be provided to all fans that enter the ballpark. July 4 game is the only Sunday game starting at 7:00pm this season. Tickets for Yee-Haw at the Yard for July 4 will be available starting tomorrow for just $25 which includes an exclusive two hour buffet running from 6pm-8pm. The menu features hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, pork bbq, Bush's Baked Beans, potato salad, Uncle Ray's potato chips, popcorn, Mayfield ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi products. The Summer Firework Series, presented by Coors Light and Pepsi, will be taking place postgame all weekend long.

Princesses in the Park Night (July 16), Top Gun Night (July 17), presented by Regal, and Sandlot Night (July 30) are all new to Smokies Stadium this year. During Princesses in the Park Night, Anna, Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, and Captain Jack will be roaming the concourse to meet-and-greet with fans. Top Gun Night will include a Top Gun t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gate.

Knoxville Harley Davidson presents Sunday Family Fun Day on July 18. The first bobblehead giveaway of the season will take place on this day. The bobblehead, presented by Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, commemorates 2019 Smokies' shortstop, and current Chicago Cub, Nico Hoerner. Gametime is 2:00pm against the Mississippi Braves with gates opening at 1:00pm.

East Tennessee State University presents Buccaneers Night on July 29, a game centered around ETSU school spirit.

Sandlot Night (July 30) inside Smokies Stadium will be the largest in-person Sandlot reunion since the movie's 25th anniversary in 2018. Squints (Chauncey Leopardi), Smalls (Tom Guiry), Yeah-Yeah (Marty York), Timmy (Victor Dimattia), and Tommy (Shane Obedzinski) will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities, photos, and autographs with fans. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Squints Bobblehead presented by TVA Employees Credit Union. More information will be released at a later date.

America's Friendliest Ballpark will host eight firework shows during the remaining 2021 season presented by Pepsi & Coors Light. Firework shows are every Saturday night in addition to July 2 and 4. Firework dates in July include July 2, 3, 4, 17, and 31.

Additional promotions and giveaways for August and September will be released at a later date.

Friday, June 15 at 10:00am July's single game tickets will go on sale. The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

