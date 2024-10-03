Tennessee Smokies Announce University of Tennessee 'Orange & White Fall World Series' to Take Place at Smokies Stadium

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the University of Tennessee baseball team will host their annual 'Orange & White Fall World Series' at Smokies Stadium on Friday, November 8. This game will be the 'Final Baseball Game in Smokies Stadium.'

First pitch will take place on Friday, November 8 at 6:30pm, with gates opening at 5:00pm. Tickets in the seating bowl start at $10 apiece.

A $25 all-you-can-eat buffet featuring hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, Bush's Baked Beans, Uncle Ray's Potato Chips, cookies, Pepsi products, and water will be available. Suites are also available for purchase by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at (865) 286-2300.

The Vols have been enjoying recent success, winning the College World Series in Omaha last season.

"The Tennessee Smokies and Boyd Sports are very excited and honored to host the Vols for their annual Orange & White Fall World Series," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We look forward to seeing the current UT stars, as well as the new faces added to the team this summer."

Parking will be free for all fans. The GoTeez Locker Room Team Store and concession stands will be open, including beer stands.

For any questions about the 'Orange & White Fall World Series' or for tickets, call the Smokies Ticket Office at (865) 286-2300.

