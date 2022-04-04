Tennessee Smokies Announce Inaugural 'Smoky Mountain Rivalry' and Emerald Youth Middle School Jamboree

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host the inaugural 'Smoky Mountain Rivalry' baseball game between Austin-East Magnet High School and Fulton High School at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 5:30pm. The game will be preceded with the Emerald Youth Middle School Jamboree beginning at 2:00pm featuring middle school baseball teams from Emerald Academy, Holston, Vine, Northwest, and Whittle Springs.

"Baseball is an incredible sport, and we are dedicated to expanding it with young people who live in Knoxville's city neighborhoods," said Emerald Youth Foundation's Director of Sports Ministry and FCA Urban Outreach Sanford Miller. "Through our partnerships with city middle and high schools, including Austin-East and Fulton, more youth are growing their athletic skills, learning teamwork and enjoying being on the baseball field. We are grateful to the Tennessee Smokies for their commitment to Emerald Youth and making this opportunity available. It is sure to be a special day!"

This is a free event, with gates opening at 1:00pm. Middle School games will begin at 2:00pm and 3:30pm. Austin-East Magnet High School vs Fulton High School has a first pitch time slated for 5:30pm. The contest will resemble a Tennessee Smokies game with team headshots, walk-up music, and in-between inning entertainment. Concession stands will be open selling all ballpark classics. The GoTeez Locker Room and Homer Hound's Playland presented by Shoney's will also be open for this event.

"Emerald Youth Foundation's mission to bring baseball and other youth sports to more Knoxville communities is so important, and we are so honored to support and partner with them on this event," said Tennessee Smokies Director of Outside Events Morgan Messick. "It means so much to us here at the stadium to know that we get to bring in kids of all ages to experience the excitement of playing on a professional baseball field. We are looking forward to having the community come out to cheer on these middle school teams and Austin-East and Fulton in what is sure to be an incredible rivalry game!"

