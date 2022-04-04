Atlanta Braves Announce M-Braves Opening Day Roster

PEARL - After the Mississippi Braves' won the 2021 Double-A South championship, the opening day roster brings back 20 players from the championship team, including 10 of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 prospects.

Atlanta Braves' No. 1 MLB Pipeline prospect Michael Harris II headlines the roster. Harris II ranks No. 65 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, the only Atlanta player on the Top 100 list.

Harris II spent the 2021 season with High-A Rome. The Georgia native hit .294 with seven home runs, 64 RBI, and an impressive 27 stolen bases in 101 games. The former 2019 third-round pick (98th overall) provides great speed, a plus arm, and a solid bat to the M-Braves roster.

The other Top 30 prospects include RHP Freddy Tarnok (No. 9), LHP Jared Shuster (No. 10), OF Jesse Franklin V (No. 11), RHP Darius Vines (No. 14), RHP Indigo Diaz (No. 15), RHP William Woods (No. 21), RHP Alan Rangel (No. 22), INF Luke Waddell (No. 27) and OF Trey Harris (No. 30).

Newcomer Franklin V adds great power and speed after performing well in his first season of professional baseball in High-A Rome. Atlanta's third-round pick (97th overall) in 2020 hit .244 with 24 home runs, 24 doubles, and 61 RBI in 101 games during 2021.

Returning M-Braves position players include C Hendrik Clementina, INF C.J. Alexander, INF Riley Delgado, OF Trey Harris, INF Drew Lugbauer, INF Jalen Miller, OF Jacob Pearson, OF Jefrey Ramos, and INF Luke Waddell.

Harris, the 2019 Atlanta Braves Minor League Player of the Year, spent 2021 with Mississippi. The outfielder finished another strong season hitting .247 with eight home runs and 50 RBI. Harris displayed his defense with an appearance on SportsCenter's Top 10 for a diving catch against Montgomery on September 10, 2021.

Lugbauer started the 2021 season as a platoon player for Mississippi, but the former First Team All-Big Ten member from Michigan kept hitting his way into a regular spot in the lineup. Lugbauer finished the season hitting .223 with 18 home runs, 15 doubles, and 51 RBI.

Waddell became the first Atlanta 2021 draft pick to reach Double-A after being promoted on September 3, 2021. The promotion came following honors as Rome Player of the Month in August for slashing .313/.375/.609 with six home runs and 12 RBI.

Pearson played 53 games for Mississippi in 2021, his first season in the Atlanta organization. The outfielder's best stretch in 2021 came when Pearson recorded 7 RBI over two games against Biloxi on August 11 and August 13.

Alexander appeared in 87 games for Mississippi in 2021, mostly at third base. He provided some power as a left-handed hitter with 10 home runs, 17 doubles, and four triples.

Miller held down second base in 69 games for Mississippi in 2021. The Georgia native finished the season with nine home runs, 13 doubles, and 29 RBI.

Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Troy Bacon, LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Indigo Diaz, RHP Tyler Ferguson, LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Odalvi Javier, RHP Justin Maese, RHP A.J. Puckett, RHP Alan Rangel, LHP Jared Shuster, and RHP Freddy Tarnok.

Rangel secured the 2021 championship, tossing six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against Montgomery in Game 5 of the championship series. Rangel split time between High-A Rome and Mississippi, combining to go 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA.

Tarnok burst onto the scene in Mississippi after being promoted in July, posting a 3-2 record with a 2.60 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 45 innings for the Double-A affiliate.

Shuster excelled in High-A Rome in 2021. The left-hander went 2-0 with a 3.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 58.1 innings before being promoted in September. Atlanta selected Shuster in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Deal started on opening day for Mississippi in 2021, and the left-hander gave up only one earned run in five innings. Deal started 17 games before making a move to the Mississippi bullpen in August. Deal recorded three saves in six relief appearances.

Puckett received a promotion to Mississippi in May. The former 2016 Kansas City second-round draft pick posted a 3.15 ERA in eight starts for the M-Braves with 32 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.

Diaz split time between High-A Rome and Mississippi in 2021. The right-hander combined to go 6-2 with five saves in 32 relief appearances.

The defending Double-A South champs will be managed by Bruce Crabbe, who comes to the organization for his first season after 17 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. The rest of the staff includes pitching coach Bo Henning, hitting coach Mike Bard and coach Angel Flores.

2022 Mississippi Braves Roster

Pitchers (15): Troy Bacon, Hayden Deal, Indigo Diaz, Tyler Ferguson, Jake Higginbotham, Coleman Huntley III, Odalvi Javier, Justin Maese, A.J. Puckett, Alan Rangel, Trey Riley, Jared Shuster, Freddy Tarnok, Darius Vines, William Woods

Catchers (2): Logan Brown, Hendrik Clementina

Infielders (6): C.J. Alexander, Jordan Cowan, Riley Delgado, Drew Lugbauer, Jalen Miller, Luke Waddell

Outfielders (5): Jesse Franklin V, Michael Harris II, Trey Harris, Jacob Pearson, Jefrey Ramos

Opening day for the Mississippi Braves is Friday, April 8 at 6:35 PM CT against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2022 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

