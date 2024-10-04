Tennessee Smokies Announce Donation Drive at Smokies Stadium to Support Flood Relief Victims
October 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE, TN - In response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Smokies have announced that they are holding a donation drive to support flood relief victims.
Donations can be dropped off at Smokies Stadium near the entrance of The Batter's Box Bar + Grill restaurant on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8 from 10:00am to 5:00pm.
The Smokies are accepting various items such as bottled drinking water, baby products, canned and non-perishable food, as well as new or clean gently-used clothes.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from October 4, 2024
- Tennessee Smokies Announce Donation Drive at Smokies Stadium to Support Flood Relief Victims - Tennessee Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tennessee Smokies Stories
- Tennessee Smokies Announce Donation Drive at Smokies Stadium to Support Flood Relief Victims
- Tennessee Smokies Announce University of Tennessee 'Orange & White Fall World Series' to Take Place at Smokies Stadium
- Boyd Sports, One Knoxville Soccer Club Announce Arrangement for First Season
- Tennessee Smokies Announce 2025 Season Schedule
- Tennessee Smokies Announce 2025 Season Tickets on Sale Starting August 1, 2024