Tennessee Smokies Announce Donation Drive at Smokies Stadium to Support Flood Relief Victims

October 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - In response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee Smokies have announced that they are holding a donation drive to support flood relief victims.

Donations can be dropped off at Smokies Stadium near the entrance of The Batter's Box Bar + Grill restaurant on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8 from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The Smokies are accepting various items such as bottled drinking water, baby products, canned and non-perishable food, as well as new or clean gently-used clothes.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from October 4, 2024

Tennessee Smokies Announce Donation Drive at Smokies Stadium to Support Flood Relief Victims - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.