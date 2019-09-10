Teaney Added to Arizona Fall League Roster

September 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - Right-hander Jonathan Teaney has been added to the Cleveland Indians Arizona Fall League roster in 2019. Teaney will join fellow Indians farmhands Gavin Collins, Brock Hartson, Kirk McCarty and Nolan Jones as a member of the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox are a team comprised of prospects from the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics organizations.

Teaney, 23, had a breakout season in 2019. He appeared in 46 games, leading the Carolina League in that category among relief pitchers. The Lancaster, Calif. native went 3-2 with a career-best 2.77 ERA across a career-high 55.1 innings. After posting an ERA of 5.79 in April, Teaney allowed only 11 earned runs in 46 innings the rest of the season, good for a 2.15 ERA. He was selected by Cleveland in the 20th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego.

The Arizona Fall League season begins on Wednesday, September 18 and goes through the championship game on Saturday, October 26. The league utilizes four Phoenix-area, state-of-the-art Spring Training venues, with two stadiums hosting two teams each.

The Hillcats are back in action in April 2020, and 2020 Season Ticket plans are on sale now. Lynchburg will host the Carolina League All-Star Game at City Stadium on Tuesday, June 23. It will be the first time Lynchburg has hosted the event since 1995.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 10, 2019

Teaney Added to Arizona Fall League Roster - Lynchburg Hillcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.