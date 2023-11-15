Team Adds Scenic City Jersey to On-Field Authentic Collection

November 15, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts have unveiled a new "Scenic City" red alternate jersey that will be worn beginning in the 2024 season as part of the team's authentic collection. This will be the first addition to the organization's authentic collection since a refreshed logo was introduced in 2016 and the team unveiled new road, away and alternate jerseys.

"Chattanooga is a beautiful city, we are proud of its iconic outdoor landmarks and everything that makes us the Scenic City," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "Scenic City encapsulates what makes our city unique and we are excited to celebrate and honor our community with a red alternate jersey featuring Scenic City."

The dynamic red jersey features white stripes on the sleeves and piping down the middle. Displayed right in the center of the jersey is Chattanooga's iconic Scenic City moniker in beautiful script. On the sleeve is the Lookouts world famous "eyes logo" that first made its debut in 1991.

The Scenic City jersey will be part of the Lookouts authentic collection and will be worn as an alternate jersey throughout the 2024 season. The team will celebrate the debut of this new look with Scenic City Saturday on April 13th. The Lookouts are proud to be part of greater Chattanooga's amazing community and send a special thank you to the Tennessee Aquarium and Ruby Falls for their support in launching our Scenic City identity. Together we are the Scenic City.

A limited amount of first run Scenic City merchandise, including on-field replica jerseys, t-shirts and koozies, are on-sale now online and in the Lookouts Team Store. The team store, located at AT&T Field, is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Lookouts 2024 season is less than 150 days away and group outings, season tickets and 7-game plans are on-sale now. Fans can visit Lookouts.com or call 423-267-2208 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 15, 2023

Team Adds Scenic City Jersey to On-Field Authentic Collection - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.