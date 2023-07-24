Taylor Wright Named Player of the Week

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Titans outfielder Taylor Wright has been named the Frontier League's Player of the Week for the week of July 18th to 23rd.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia product went 10-for-19 (.526 avg) with a double, home run, four runs scored, and eight RBI in four Titans wins this past week. He had at least two hits or more in four out of the six contests, including a 3-for-4 performance with a homer and three driven in on Friday night. Wright also worked three innings on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits.

Wright has now raised his average for the season to .308 with seven homers and 33 RBI in 55 games.

The 26-year-old Wright is in his first full season of professional baseball after appearing in 28 games with the club last season.

The Ottawa Titans are back in action to open a six-game road trip tomorrow that begins with a three-game set at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Field against the Schaumburg Boomers. After three in Schaumburg, the Titans travel to Crestwood to face the Windy City ThunderBolts over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, or to find the promotional schedule, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

