Taylor Smith Departs from Brooklyn Football Club
January 15, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y., January 14, 2024 - Taylor Smith, a two-time NWSL Champion, and U.S. Women's National Team veteran, joined Brooklyn FC following a successful tenure with NJ/NY Gotham FC, where she helped secure the club's first NWSL Championship title. Brooklyn FC wishes Taylor the best as she takes the next step in her career.
