Taylor and Krick Earn MiLB Awards

November 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Following the 2024 Carolina League Championship season on the field for the FredNats, members of the front office staff are being recognized as Major League Baseball announced its Groundskeeper and Clubhouse Manager of the Year awards for each Minor League circuit.

FredNat Head Groundskeeper Eric Taylor was named the Carolina League's Groundskeeper of the Year, and Fredericksburg Home Clubhouse Manager Chris Krick won Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year in the league. The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2024 season.

"Congratulations to Eric Taylor and Chris Krick for their well-earned recognition," said FredNat General Manager Robbie Perry. "Their dedication was vital in helping the FredNats secure our first Carolina League Championship. Eric and Chris's commitment to their craft set the foundation for one of the most prestigious seasons in franchise history. We're beyond grateful and already counting down to Opening Day 2025!"

2024 marks the first time since MLB took over Minor League oversight in 2020 that two people from the same club in the Carolina League won awards in these categories.

"These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the best possible playing surfaces and clubhouse environments for our players and coaches, and their efforts are greatly appreciated," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We are pleased to honor them for their hard work.

This is Taylor's fifth Groundskeeper/Field of the Year award of his career. He won his previous four in the Southern League - two with the Jackson Generals and two with the Tennessee Smokies, the last of which was a national award.

Since the end of the season, Krick has accepted a new position with the Washington Nationals as their Minor League Clubhouse and Equipment Coordinator based at the team facility in West Palm Beach, FL. He will have oversight over the Nats' Minor League clubhouse in Spring Training, and will oversee affiliate clubhouse operations during the season.

The FredNats congratulate Eric Taylor and Chris Krick for their outstanding contributions during the 2024 season.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.