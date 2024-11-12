Noble Named Carolina League's Visiting Clubhouse Manager of Year

November 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Minor League Baseball announced the winners of the Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each full-season league on Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Noble of the Charleston RiverDogs was selected as the Carolina League's Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year. Winners were chosen using results of surveys filled out by managers, players and executives throughout the season.

"As an organization, we take pride in providing a great experience at the ballpark. That experience extends beyond our fans and players to the players and coaches on the visiting side as well", stated RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Kevin was an important hire for us last season and we really appreciate his efforts in the visiting clubhouse. This honor is well-deserved."

The 2024 season was Noble's first with the RiverDogs. His career in professional baseball began as an operations intern with the Winston-Salem Dash in 2019. He was brought on the following season as the Visiting Clubhouse Manager, but the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noble served in that role for two seasons when Minor League Baseball resumed play in 2021.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award from MiLB. When I took this position, I was determined to work hard every day and do the best job possible", Noble said. "There isn't a ton of glory involved in clubhouse work so to be chosen for this honor is really cool. John Horaz and Nick Chico on the home side, as well as the RiverDogs front office, deserve a share of this award as well for all their help day in and day out."

Noble grew up in Kinston, NC, where his love for Minor League Baseball was sparked by attending Kinston Indians games. He will receive an award from MiLB prior to a home game during the 2025 season.

