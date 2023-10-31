Tampa Tarpons Announce 2024 Schedule

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2024 Florida State League season. The season will consist of a total of 132 games - 102 divisional games and 30 games against FCL East opponents.

The Tarpons will open the season on the road against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday, April 5th.

Tampa's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th when they host the Dunedin Blue Jays for "Bark in the Park"! On Saturday, April 13th, the Tampa Tarpons welcome all youth athletes and families for Youth Sports Night.

The Tarpons will compete in the FSL West Division, where they finished with an overall record of 61-69 last season.

Games vs. Divisional Opponents:

Bradenton Marauders: 15 games (9 home, 6 away)

Clearwater Threshers: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Dunedin Blue Jays: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels: 21 games (12 home, 9 away)

Lakeland Flying Tigers: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Games vs. FSL East Opponents:

Daytona Tortugas: 6 games (home)

Jupiter Hammerheads: 6 games (away)

Palm Beach Cardinals: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

St. Lucie Mets: 6 games (away)

Stay tuned for more information regarding game times, promotions, and ticket sales.

The Tampa Tarpons are the Single-A Advanced Affiliate of the New York Yankees. For more information about the Tampa Tarpons - call (813) 673-3055 or visit milb.com/tampa.

