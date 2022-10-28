Tampa Tarpons Announce 2023 Schedule

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023 Florida State League season. The season will consist of a total of 132 games - 96 divisional games and 36 games against FCL East opponents.

The Tarpons will open the season at home against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday, April 7th.

The Tarpons will compete in the FSL West Division, where they finished with an overall record of 61-67 last season.

Games vs. Divisional Opponents:

Bradenton Marauders: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Clearwater Threshers: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Dunedin Blue Jays: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Lakeland Flying Tigers: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

Games vs. FSL East Opponents:

Daytona Tortugas: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Jupiter Hammerheads: 6 games (away)

Palm Beach Cardinals: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

St. Lucie Mets: 6 games (home)

Stay tuned for more information regarding game times, promotions, and ticket sales.

The Tampa Tarpons are the Single-A Advanced Affiliate of the New York Yankees. For more information about the Tampa Tarpons - call (813) 673-3055 or visit milb.com/tampa.

