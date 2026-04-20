TALK TO ME Charlie Abel Is Officially the Man We Need @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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Last season, he scored 1 try in 13 games. In week 4, he scored 2 in a single game







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