Talented Goaltender Stephanie Bukovec Returns to Canada to Play for Calgary Wild FC

March 5, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - After defending soccer nets around the world, Stephanie Bukovec has returned home to realize her dream of playing professionally in Canada by adding her name to the Calgary Wild FC roster.

The Canadian-Croatian goalkeeper has spent the last six seasons tending the pipes on the other side of the pond, playing in The Netherlands, Iceland, Croatia, Sweden and most recently in the Belgian Women's Super League.

"I grew up in Canada and wanted to come and play on home soil and be a part of history," said Bukovec, who was born and raised in Toronto by her Slovenian father and Polish mother. Her grandmother was from Croatia.

Bukovec headed to Europe to play pro following an NCAA career that saw her protect the nets at Oakland University and Belmont University. The 29-year-old Torontonian has also represented the Croatia National Team on four occasions, making her debut in their qualification bid for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Bukovec is no stranger to Canada's soccer circles. She began her career playing League1 Ontario for the Vaughan Azzuri where she switched to striker with her team down in a semi-final Cup match, scoring a pair of goals before returing to the keeper position to help her team win the match in penalty kicks. Bukovec also played for Kitchener-Waterloo United and with the Toronto Lady Lynx.

"I cherish having the opportunity to show young female footballers that with hard-work and dedication they can become professional athletes as well," said Bukovec. "I also want to encourage youth that you don't have to limit yourself to one position. I know it's not normal for goalkeepers to play out on the pitch at the highest level but why be normal when you can make a difference. Just because it's rarely seen in the game doesn't mean it can't be done. If you're good at both positions, why do we have to choose."

The back stopper has racked up championship titles and personal accolades regardless of the uniform she has on. Bukovec was the UEFA Champions League Player of the Tournament with Thor/KA, helped ŽNK Split to four Cup Championships and two League Championship titles. Bukovec was also the Canadian MVP and Goalkeeper of the Year for Vaughan Azzuri, and was twice recognized with OVC All Conference honours while playing at Belmont University.

"Stephanie is an exceptional talent and a proven performer who achieves results everywhere she goes," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "In particular, she is very skilled and comfortable with the ball at her feet, connecting with the defense and midfield, which lends itself well to the style of football we hope to play. She is a proven goaltender whose extensive international experience will be tremendously valuable to our Club on and off the pitch in our foundational year."

The colourful Canuck enjoys performing on soccer's biggest stages.

In addition to defending the nets, she has also entertained thousands of soccer fans internationally as a professional soccer freestyler where she has performed to promote the FIFA Women ' s World Cup Trophy Tour, took centre stage at the 2015 Women ' s World Cup in Montreal, was in a commercial supporting the Men's World Cup in Brazil, worked at BMO Field in Toronto Canada for the MLS pre-game show for Toronto FC, and also performed for the 2015 Pan Am Games and the U21 Women's World Cup.

Bukovec comes by her athletic talents honestly. Her brother played college baskeball, her older sister also played college soccer and her twin sister played professional beach volleyball.

Bukovec joins Calgary's Sarah Keilty-Dilling in the Calgary Wild FC nets. The goalie tandem are preparing to take the pitch for the first ever Northern Super League game in history when they travel to Vancouver, April 16, to take on the Vancouver Rise at 7 p.m. PDT.

One of the NSL's six founding clubs, Calgary Wild FC led by head coach Lydia Bedford, will continue their opening road trip for matches against the Halifax Tides (April 26) and AFC Toronto (May 1) before returning to McMahon Stadium for their home opener, May 11 at 5 p.m. MDT.

Be a part of all the action in the legendary first season with the Calgary Wild FC by securing the best seats in the house. Season ticket memberships are currently available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/game-tickets.

