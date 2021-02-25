Take Home Friday Fish Frys Return to the Ballpark on March 5

February 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers chefs took some time away from fish frys for the winter. Their time off is over and they are ready to prepare traditional Wisconsin Friday Fish Frys for you every other Friday from March 5 through April 30. These ready-to-eat meals will be made for you to take home and enjoy. All you need to do is order how many dinners you want and pick up your food at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium during the scheduled pick-up hours.

Fish frys will include Icelandic Haddock (fried or baked) and waffle fries with homemade Tartar sauce, coleslaw, buttered rye bread, and disposable utensils.

These dinners serve one person and are $14 + tax. Orders can be placed by calling the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Fans may place orders online for one, two, three, or four through this link at TimberRattlers.com. All online orders are subject to additional processing fees.

The scheduled Friday Fish Frys are:

March 5

March 19

April 2

April 16

April 30

For an additional $10 we will include a Four-pack of Arty's Old-Fashioned Drinks (two brandy sweet and two whiskey sour) for those of legal drinking age.

Orders must be made by noon on the Wednesday prior to the scheduled fish fry. Let us know the number of dinners for each option as part of your order as quickly as possible. There are a limited number of Friday Night Fish Fry Dinners available.

The Snake Pit Team Store is also offering $20 grab bags that can be ordered through the same link as the dinner orders. These grab bags will include a variety of Timber Rattlers merchandise items, giveaways, and ticket vouchers. Plus, the bag is reusable. The deadline to order grab bags is noon on the Wednesday before each scheduled fish fry. You will need to pick up your grab bag on the day of your scheduled fish fry.

To pick up your order, arrive at Neuroscience Group Field between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm on the Friday of your fish fry and pull up along the third base side of the stadium. The Timber Rattlers staff will bring your order to you and you have dinner all set for your Friday Night Fish Fry!

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 25, 2021

Take Home Friday Fish Frys Return to the Ballpark on March 5 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.