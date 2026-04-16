USL1 Fort Wayne FC

Taig Healy: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 6

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!

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United Soccer League One Stories from April 16, 2026


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