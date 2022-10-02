Tacos la Vaporera, Coculas Taqueria, Miche Firme, Miche de Oro Named Winners at Taco Truck Throwdown 11

October 2, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA- Just moments ago, the Fresno Grizzlies announced the winners of Taco Truck Throwdown 11 and the second Michelada Throwdown.

The event, which started at 5pm at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno, was attended by over 9,000 fans.

On the taco side of the event, Tacos La Vaporera brought home the People's Choice Award for the second year in a row, while the Judge's Choice Award went to Coculas Taqueria, who are first-time winners at Taco Truck Throwdown. Both winners were presented trophies for their accomplishments and now have their names etched in history as champions of the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown.

For the second ever Michelada Throwdown, Taco Truck Throwdown 10 champion Miche Firme was once again named winners of the People's Choice Award, while first-time competitor Miche De Oro earned the Judge's Choice Award. As winners of both categories, Miche Firme and Miche De Oro received the second ever Michelada Throwdown trophy.

Headlining the entertainment at Taco Truck Throwdown 11 was Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, best known for their songs Thuggish Ruggish Bone and 1st of Tha Month. Other artists that graced the stage included Los Rojos, Foos Gone Wild, Carlos Montano Band, Cumbia Bass, Los Nuevos Del Bajio, Teezzy Radio, and The Box. The festival also featured an appearance by AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa alongside Lucha Xtreme Wrestling and much more.

Taco Truck Throwdown returned this year with 24 trucks, seven michelada vendors, and numerous other community organizations and vendors.

