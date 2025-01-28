Tacoma Stars vs. Empire Strykers - 1.26.25

January 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars YouTube Video







It's a rematch of an epic shootout affair the night before when Micheal Ramos and the Tacoma Stars take on Marco Fabián and the Empire Strykers

Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

