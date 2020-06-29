Tacoma Rainiers Hosting Virtual Watch Party for Annual 3rd of July Fireworks Show

June 29, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers will be shooting their 3rd of July fireworks show next to Cheney Stadium on Friday, July 3rd at 9:45 p.m. PT. Cheney Stadium and its parking lot will be closed to the public due to coronavirus health protocol, but the show will be live streamed on the team's Facebook channel. Those in the area are encouraged to practice social distancing if gathering to watch in-person nearby.

"July 3rd is traditionally the biggest day of the year for the Rainiers and our fans," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. "There's decades of July 3rd history at Cheney Stadium. It's a special day for our fans that has passed through generations. We feel like it's the perfect time to put on a show for Tacoma and give the city something to be excited about."

The fireworks show will take place in the parking lot adjacent to Clay Huntington Way. The live stream on the Rainiers Facebook channel will show the display using drone shots and a variety of camera angles.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2020

Tacoma Rainiers Hosting Virtual Watch Party for Annual 3rd of July Fireworks Show - Tacoma Rainiers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.