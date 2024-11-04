Taco Truck Throwdown 13 Set to Take over Chukchansi Park this Saturday

Fresno, CA - Chukchansi Park will turn into the epicenter of the taco universe this Saturday, November 9th, as the downtown Fresno ballpark hosts its annual Taco Truck Throwdown. Now in its 13th year, the annual event will feature music from Larry June, Coyote, Los Del Puerto, wrestling from Lucha Xtreme, and more, all while celebrating local taco, salsa, and michelada vendors.

As one of the largest taco truck gatherings in the Central Valley, this year's Taco Truck Throwdown promises to bring over 2-dozen trucks to Chukchansi Park. Last year's competition saw Tacos La Vaporera take home the People's Choice Award for the 3rd time in a row while first time winner Tacos Jacinto received the Judge's Award.

"There are a number of new trucks coming to Taco Truck Throwdown this year," said Mike Osegueda, co-creator of Taco Truck Throwdown and president of Fresno Street Eats. "It's going to be a tough competition this year for the top taco truck in the Central Valley."

This year's musical talent is headlined by Larry June (Smoothies In 1991, I'm Him) and supported by Coyote (That Bounce, Yea Yea), Los Del Puerto (Ya No Me Preocupo, Envenenado), The Box, and various local DJs. The event will also feature a Cigar Lounge, presented by Cigar Mas Fino, and booths from a variety of local vendors from Vendor Village.

As with previous years, Taco Truck Throwdown 13 will feature two additional competitions - the Michelada Throwdown and Salsa Throwdown. The Michelada Throwdown, now in its 4th year, will feature the return of three-time People's Choice winner, Miche Firme, as well as various new and returning contestants. The second-annual Salsa Throwdown will see the return of both Miguel's Salsa (2023 Judge's Choice) and Javier's Mexican Restaurant (2023 People's Choice) in a fiery competition for the title.

"We are thrilled to once again bring a full, well-rounded festival to Chukchansi Park with Taco Truck Throwdown 13," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "With another great musical lineup as well as other entertainment, including Lucha Xtreme and Vendor Village, we think that everyone will have a great time celebrating Fresno's incredible taco trucks."

Tickets for Saturday's event are available at FresnoTacos.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, and GA tickets can be purchased for $40. Guests looking for the ultimate Taco Truck Throwdown experience can purchase a VIP Ticket Package, which includes 10 taco vouchers, 5 drink tickets, a commemorative lanyard, and access to an exclusive VIP area close to the stage for $109.

The Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno Street Eats would like to thank this year's event sponsors and vendors, all of whom make this annual celebration possible. A special thank you to: Estrella Jalisco, El Cejas, Xenial, Circle K, La Tapatia Tortilleria, Save Mart, Lotus Communications Corp., Cigar Mas Fino, Astral Tequila, Don Julio, and Cromer Material Handling.

The Chukchansi Park gates will open at 5pm on Saturday and the event is expected to go until after midnight. All ages are welcome at Taco Truck Throwdown, and guests are encouraged to arrive early in order to try as many taco trucks as possible.

