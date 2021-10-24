Taco Pinto, Tacos la Vaporera, Miche Firme Bring Home Hardware at Taco Truck Throwdown 10

October 24, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Just moments ago the Fresno Grizzlies announced the winners of this year's Taco Truck Throwdown and Michelada Throwdown. The event, which started at 5pm at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno, was attended by over 8,000 fans.

On the taco side of the event, Tacos La Vaporera brought home the People's Choice Award, their first time winning at Taco Truck Throwdown, while defending champs Taco Pinto won the Judge's Award for the second year in a row. Both winners were presented trophies for their accomplishments and now have their name etched in history as winners of the 10th annual Taco Truck Throwdown.

For the first ever Michelada Throwdown, Miche Firme took home both the People's Choice Award and Judge's Choice Award. As winners of both categories, Miche Firme received the first ever Michelada Throwdown trophy, handmade by Tyler Hulsey of Dinuba, and a custom Fresno Tacos jersey.

Headlining this year's event was Mi Banda El Mexicano and Ginuwine. The evening's performers also included local acts The Box, Patrick Contreras, and Teezzy Radio.

Taco Truck Throwdown returned this year with 18 trucks, 6 michelada vendors, and numerous other community organizations joining in on the event. Presented by La Tapatia Tortilleria, was made possible by the following partners: Novamex - Jarritos, Coca-Cola, Estrella Jalisco, iHeartMedia, Save Mart, Granville Homes, Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau, Cookies and Lemonnade.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from October 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.