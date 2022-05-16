Taco and Margarita Festival Comes to Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, WV - The Dirty Birds to host a taco and margarita festival on August 13th from 12pm-8pm at Appalachian Power Park.

The festival will include specialty tacos, margaritas and live entertainment on the field with bands and professional wrestling.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 19th at 10am through dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

Ticket Information:

$15 Advanced General Admission

$20 Day of General Admission

VIP Tickets:

$39 VIP Advanced Includes:

2 Free Margaritas

11am early entry

VIP T-Shirt

VIP area access TBD

Live music and professional wrestling to be announced.

"We look forward to winding up the fun at Appalachian Power Park as we wind down the summer on August 13" said Dirty Birds' President, Chuck Domino.

