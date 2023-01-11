Syracuse Mets Introduce We Care Wednesdays for the 2023 Baseball Season

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are introducing We Care Wednesdays to the 2023 baseball season at NBT Bank Stadium. We Care Wednesdays will allow the Mets to feature local 501(c)(3) organizations during all Wednesday home games throughout the season. This will give a platform to 501(c)(3) organizations in the community to raise awareness about their cause and raise money to continue making a positive impact in Central New York.

Featured organizations will receive the following as a selected We Care Wednesday participant:

Concourse table at NBT Bank Stadium during a Wednesday home game for direct marketing/awareness of their organization.

First pitch experience

(1) inning on the radio to promote the organization

In-game recognition on the videoboard

Ability to hang banners/signage on Home Plate Gates

Fundraising - a ticket link will be provided to organizations, and $4 of every ticket sold through that link will be donated back to the organization

"The Syracuse Mets are proud to be a part of the Central New York Community, and it is our mission to support as many organizations in that community as possible," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "I am proud that we are able to give a platform to some organizations in our community that really make a difference in the lives of the people who live here."

Organizations interested in participating must fill out an application online at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/community/we-care-wednesday.Applications will be accepted from January 9th through February 28th. There is no cost to participate. All organizations must be a 501(c)(3) with appropriate documentation to participate. There will be up to four organizations selected to participate for each Wednesday home game in 2023. Game dates will be mutually agreed upon by the Syracuse Mets & the organization.

Tickets for the Syracuse Mets 2023 season go on sale Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase season tickets, a flex plan, or a flex plan plus now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833 x1), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

