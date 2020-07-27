Syracuse Mets Introduce 2020 Season T-Shirt & Face Masks

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are introducing a 2020 International League Undefeated Champions t-shirt and a Syracuse Mets face mask to the Team Store this summer. The t-shirt and face masks are available for a limited time online only at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

2020 t-shirts and face masks will go on sale Monday, July 27th and will be available for two weeks, ending Sunday, August 9th. All orders are pre-sale and will not ship until on or around September 1st.

The Syracuse Mets Team Store is currently closed to the public, however all online orders for the Syracuse Mets Team Store are being processed regularly.

If you have any questions about 2020 t-shirts, face masks, or any other Syracuse Mets merchandise, please contact Katie Berger at [email protected]

