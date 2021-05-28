Syracuse Crunch Announce Promotions of Brigid Heslin, Stefany Gale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotions of Brigid Heslin to Director of Team Services and Stefany Gale to Director of Game Operations and Creative Services.

"Brigid and Stefany have been essential members of our front office staff since joining the Syracuse Crunch," said Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy. "Their work ethic and dedication allow them to successfully manage a variety of tasks across multiple areas of the business. We are proud to promote them both to the director level and look forward to their continued growth within the Crunch organization."

Heslin, 26, joined the Crunch full-time during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs after serving as a public & media relations intern and part-time account executive since the 2015-16 season.

In her new role, Heslin will continue to assist in all hockey operations, including day-to-day relations with the club's NHL affiliate, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the American Hockey League to ensure compliance with the NHL and AHL Collective Bargaining Agreements. She will also oversee the team's merchandise line and Crunch Authentic program. Additionally, Heslin will be involved in the club's corporate activation projects and continue to oversee the team's successful internship program.

Originally from Coxsackie, New York, Heslin graduated from Le Moyne College in 2016 with a B.A. in Communications with concentrations in Public Relations and Media Studies.

Gale, 28, joined the Crunch in 2017 after working as a graphic designer/project manager for Kishmish from 2015 to 2017, while also contributing to the digital content design for the Crunch during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoff run.

As Director of Game Operations and Creative Services, Gale will oversee all game night operations and staff, including development and implementation of formats and scripts. She will continue to play an integral role in the club's in-arena technology strategy and upgrades. In addition, she is the team liaison for coordinating with the Upstate Medical University Arena's management company, ASM Global. Gale will also be responsible for designing all digital and printed promotional materials for the Crunch and assist in the team's content creation and digital media strategies.

A native of Cicero, New York, Gale graduated from Robert Morris University in 2015 with a B.A. in Media Arts with a concentration in graphic design and minor in sport management where she played on the Division I Women's Lacrosse Team.

