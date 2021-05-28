Silver Knights Force Game 3 in Pacific Division Final

The Silver Knights force a game 3, as they beat the Bakersfield Condors, 6-3, Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Dylan Sikura opened the scoring for the Silver Knights off an offensive-zone faceoff. Sikura found himself in the slot and scored to give Henderson a 1-0 lead 7:50 into the first period. Only a few minutes later in the period, Jonas Rondbjerg extended the Henderson lead to 2-0 after beating Stuart Skinner from the top of the circle. Late in the period, Dylan Sikura cashed in on his second goal of the game after Skinner lost track of the puck off of a deflection up high. The goal gave Henderson a three-goal lead. In the closing minute of the first period, Jonas Rondbjerg stripped the puck from a Bakersfield defensemen on the penalty kill and registered his second goal of the game on a break away. This gave Henderson a commanding 4-0 lead going into the second period. Bakersfield entered the second period with a goalie change. Olivier Rodrigue took over for Stuart Skinner. More than halfway through the second period, the Condors put themselves on the board with a one-time goal off of the stick of Raphael Lavoie. A couple of minutes later, the Silver Knights answered right back. Daniil Miromanov made a great move at the blue line to keep play going and Maxim Marushev buried a rebound in front of the net to regain their four-goal lead at 5-1. Seconds later, the Condors, Ostap Safin, scored to close the Henderson lead to 5-2. Towards the end of the period, Bakersfield scored on the powerplay with an empty net, coming from Tyler Benson. Henderson still led, 5-3. In the final minute of the game, on the powerplay, Danny O'Regan scored on the empty net, making the score, 6-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will play Game 3 against the Bakersfield Condors Monday night at 7 P.M. PST at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.

