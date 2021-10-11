Syracuse Challenger Baseball to Receive $1,100 Donation as Part of MiLB Homers That Help Campaign

October 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Syracuse Challenger Baseball is receiving a $1,100 donation thanks to Minor League Baseball's Homers That Help campaign and JJ Potrikus of Blink Fitness and the Syracuse Spartans.

As part of the Homers That Help campaign, each home run hit by the Syracuse Mets during the ten-game Triple-A Final Stretch led to a $50 donation to a local charity selected by each team. The Syracuse Mets selected Syracuse Challenger Baseball as the local Syracuse charity. The Mets hit 11 home runs for a total of $550. JJ Potrikus of Blink Fitness and the Syracuse Spartans matched the $550 donation, so Syracuse Challenger Baseball is receiving $1,100.

"Having Major League Baseball take an interest in our community is so refreshing," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "I am so happy that MLB is engaging with all the cities affiliated with them. I am looking forward to more of this over the coming years."

"Syracuse Challenger Baseball is immensely grateful to the Syracuse Mets and Major League Baseball for their selection of our program to be the beneficiary of funds from the "Homers that Help" community initiative," Syracuse Challenger Baseball Executive Director Dom Cambareri said. "Their generous donation will continue to provide jerseys, equipment, trophies, and other benefits to our special needs children and adult ballplayers at no cost to them and their families."

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 11, 2021

Syracuse Challenger Baseball to Receive $1,100 Donation as Part of MiLB Homers That Help Campaign - Syracuse Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.