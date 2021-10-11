Scampi Open Returns on November 14

October 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Scampi Open mini-golf tournament presented by Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, a signature offseason event hosted by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, returns from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 at Topgolf Jacksonville.

For just $150, foursomes can secure a tee time and two drink tickets per player on Topgolf Jacksonville's 14-hole mini golf course. Those who register by November 1 will receive a commemorative Scampi Open t-shirt.

Groups will be competing for a grand prize of four tickets to a 2022 Jumbo Shrimp game, $100 of Crustacean Cash, four customized replica Jumbo Shrimp jerseys and on-field recognition as the winners of the Scampi Open. The second-place group will receive four tickets to a 2022 Jumbo Shrimp game, $40 of Crustacean Cash and four Jumbo Shrimp drawstring bags. The third-place team will win four Jumbo Shrimp neck pillows.

Packages may be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.or emailing the club at info@jaxshrimp.com. Foursomes will be scheduled for a tee-time in a half-hour timeframe for Sunday, November 14.

Hole sponsorships, which feature the opportunity to provide a promotional item placed in each participant's goodie bag and recognition on printed collateral given to all participants, are also available for $150.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.