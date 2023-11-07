Symphonic Music of Selena Postponed

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra announced today the Symphonic Music of Selena scheduled for Saturday, November 11 at Whataburger Field has been postponed due to uncontrollable circumstances. A new date will be announced at a later time.

Ticket holders will receive an automatic refund and are asked to please allow three to five business days for the transaction to process. For any questions, please call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

