Swoop & Stu's Reading Club Returns for 2022

January 12, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - With winter break over and many schools resuming class, the South Bend Cubs are proud to announce the return of Swoop & Stu's Reading Club, presented by Indiana 811 and NIPSCO. Teachers and administrators have until February 7 to register.

Swoop and Stu's Reading Club is an incentive-based reading program where teachers set goals for their students to match the reading levels in their classroom. Each goal corresponds with a base on a baseball diamond and intended to last four weeks. The program begins March 2 to coincide with National Read Across America Day established by the National Education Association (NEA).

Students will be rewarded with prizes from the South Bend Cubs and local businesses for each goal completed. After students complete all four bases, they will receive a complimentary ticket to a South Bend Cubs home game, valid for the school's designated Reading Club Night.

Registration is open until February 7 with packets scheduled to be delivered to participating schools the week of February 21. South Bend Cubs mascots Stu and Swoop will make appearances to selected schools who participate in the program. Due to the number of requests, appearances are limited.

Teachers and administrators can contact South Bend Cubs Account Executive Kyle Vincent with questions or to sign up.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.